Dr. Robert Cywes, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Cywes, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Gardens Surgery Center LLC2865 Pga Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 627-4107
-
2
Jsapa8833 Perimeter Park Blvd Ste 202, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 410-3934
-
3
Peter Lyn, MD601 University Blvd Ste 206, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 627-4107
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
had phone conference and he was able to diagnose me over phone to aT.
About Dr. Robert Cywes, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans, Dutch and French
- 1871563031
Education & Certifications
- C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Mi-Pediatric Surgery
- Toronto General Hospital and University Of Toronto, Toronto, Canada-Gallie Surgical Scientist Program (Ph.D.)
- Groote Schuur Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa
- University Of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa
- University of Cape Town / Faculty of Health Sciences
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cywes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cywes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cywes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cywes speaks Afrikaans, Dutch and French.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Cywes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cywes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cywes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cywes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.