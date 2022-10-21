See All Podiatrists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Robert Cyr, DPM

Podiatry
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Cyr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Texas Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Cyr works at Peripheral Vascular Associates in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peripheral Vascular Associates
    610 N MAIN AVE, San Antonio, TX 78205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 225-6508
  2. 2
    Baptist Medical Center
    111 Dallas St, San Antonio, TX 78205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 297-7000
  3. 3
    Gonzabamedicalgroup
    7219 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 509-2603
  4. 4
    La Diferencia Hospice
    730 Pleasanton Rd, San Antonio, TX 78214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 921-3803

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Texas Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion Surgery
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 21, 2022
    It was real pleasant. He was real helpful
    Rosa Castillo — Oct 21, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Cyr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548466428
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Cyr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cyr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cyr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cyr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cyr works at Peripheral Vascular Associates in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cyr’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cyr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cyr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cyr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cyr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

