Dr. Robert Garret Cynar, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Garret Cynar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They completed their residency with Hindsale Hosp
Dr. Cynar works at
Locations
Baylor Scott and White Family Health Center - Mesquite1575 INTERSTATE 30, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (469) 800-2800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Inspire Health2840 Legacy Dr Ste 400, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 200-6100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cynar is great! After recently moving to the area I needed a new primary Doctor, and found him for some reviews. He’s quickly helped me with my insomnia and a couple Other issues I’ve been trying to solve for years. Any negative reviews here are misguided. The clinic is great, does blood work and shots on site, and the staff is very friendly! Don’t think twice, you’ve found your Doc!
About Dr. Robert Garret Cynar, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1962451070
Education & Certifications
- Hindsale Hosp
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cynar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cynar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Cynar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cynar.
