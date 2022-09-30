See All Family Doctors in Mesquite, TX
Dr. Robert Garret Cynar, MD

Family Medicine
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Garret Cynar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They completed their residency with Hindsale Hosp

Dr. Cynar works at Baylor Scott & White Family Health Center in Mesquite, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baylor Scott and White Family Health Center - Mesquite
    1575 INTERSTATE 30, Mesquite, TX 75150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-2800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Inspire Health
    2840 Legacy Dr Ste 400, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 200-6100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Garret Cynar, MD
    About Dr. Robert Garret Cynar, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962451070
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hindsale Hosp
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Garret Cynar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cynar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cynar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cynar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Cynar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cynar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cynar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cynar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

