Dr. Robert Cusumano, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
ENT and Allergy Associates - Oradell690 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 101, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 722-9850
- Valley Hospital
Clearly explains the problem and takes the time to answer your questions in his office and on the phone.
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- New York University School of Medicine
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Cusumano has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Throat Pain and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cusumano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
