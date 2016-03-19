Overview

Dr. Robert Cusumano, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Cusumano works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Oradell in Oradell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Throat Pain and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.