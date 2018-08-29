Dr. Robert Cusick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cusick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Cusick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Cusick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center, Wesley Medical Center, Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER and William Newton Hospital.
Dr. Cusick works at
Locations
Christie Clinic at The Fields3101 Fields South Dr, Champaign, IL 61822 Directions (217) 366-1237Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Carle Foundation Hospital611 W Park St, Urbana, IL 61801 Directions (210) 284-1439Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kansas Orthopaedic Center - Woodlawn2450 N Woodlawn Blvd, Wichita, KS 67220 Directions (316) 838-2020Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
West Village7550 W Village Cir Ste 1, Wichita, KS 67205 Directions (316) 838-2020Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center
- Wesley Medical Center
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- William Newton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medico
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am a diabetic, overweight, 53-year-old woman with bone-on-bone knees. Dr. C. performed a total left knee replacement in July of 2018 with no complications or issues. His PA, the office staff, and all associated with his clinic are efficient, professional, and focused. He is a talented surgeon who is humble and kind. I have no fear of having my right knee done by him when it is time
About Dr. Robert Cusick, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1184606790
Education & Certifications
- Institute For Bone and Joint Surgery, Adult Reconstructive Surgery
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine, Orthopaedic Surgery
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University Of Illinois
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Cusick works at
