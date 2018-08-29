See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Champaign, IL
Dr. Robert Cusick, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Cusick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center, Wesley Medical Center, Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER and William Newton Hospital.

Dr. Cusick works at Christie Clinic in Champaign, IL with other offices in Urbana, IL and Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christie Clinic at The Fields
    3101 Fields South Dr, Champaign, IL 61822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 366-1237
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    The Carle Foundation Hospital
    611 W Park St, Urbana, IL 61801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 284-1439
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Kansas Orthopaedic Center - Woodlawn
    2450 N Woodlawn Blvd, Wichita, KS 67220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 838-2020
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    West Village
    7550 W Village Cir Ste 1, Wichita, KS 67205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 838-2020
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
  • Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center
  • Wesley Medical Center
  • Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
  • William Newton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 29, 2018
    I am a diabetic, overweight, 53-year-old woman with bone-on-bone knees. Dr. C. performed a total left knee replacement in July of 2018 with no complications or issues. His PA, the office staff, and all associated with his clinic are efficient, professional, and focused. He is a talented surgeon who is humble and kind. I have no fear of having my right knee done by him when it is time
    Diane in Hays, KS — Aug 29, 2018
    About Dr. Robert Cusick, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    29 years of experience
    English
    1184606790
    Education & Certifications

    • Institute For Bone and Joint Surgery, Adult Reconstructive Surgery
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine, Orthopaedic Surgery
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • University Of Illinois
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Cusick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cusick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cusick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cusick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cusick has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cusick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cusick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cusick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cusick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cusick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

