Overview

Dr. Robert Cuff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hastings, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Cuff works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Hastings, MI with other offices in Ludington, MI, Zeeland, MI, Holland, MI, Big Rapids, MI, Muskegon, MI, Grand Rapids, MI and Greenville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.