Dr. Robert Cuff, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Cuff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hastings, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.

Dr. Cuff works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Hastings, MI with other offices in Ludington, MI, Zeeland, MI, Holland, MI, Big Rapids, MI, Muskegon, MI, Grand Rapids, MI and Greenville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health
    1005 W Green St Ste 100, Hastings, MI 49058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Spectrum Health
    5 Atkinson Dr Ste 305, Ludington, MI 49431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Zeeland Internal Medicine
    8333 Felch St Ste 100, Zeeland, MI 49464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Holland Hospital
    602 Michigan Ave, Holland, MI 49423 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5. 5
    705 Oak St Unit 10, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  6. 6
    Spectrum Health Medical Group Rehab.
    2009 HOLTON RD, Muskegon, MI 49445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
  7. 7
    Spectrum Health Medical Group
    4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  8. 8
    SHMG Vascular Surgery - Greenville
    705 S Greenville West Dr, Greenville, MI 48838 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis

Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    This provider is excellently qualified to render vascular surgery if necessary and very informed about when to advise surgery if called for. I am entrusting my vascular care into his hands and have peace about that. Dr James Wolter
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Cuff, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003854415
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Kansas School Of Med
    • Gundersen Lutheran Med Foundation
    • Gundersen Lutheran Med Foundation
    • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Cuff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cuff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cuff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cuff has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cuff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

