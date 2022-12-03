Dr. Robert Cuff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Cuff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Cuff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hastings, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Cuff works at
Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health1005 W Green St Ste 100, Hastings, MI 49058 Directions
-
2
Spectrum Health5 Atkinson Dr Ste 305, Ludington, MI 49431 Directions
-
3
Zeeland Internal Medicine8333 Felch St Ste 100, Zeeland, MI 49464 Directions
-
4
Holland Hospital602 Michigan Ave, Holland, MI 49423 Directions
- 5 705 Oak St Unit 10, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Directions
-
6
Spectrum Health Medical Group Rehab.2009 HOLTON RD, Muskegon, MI 49445 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
-
7
Spectrum Health Medical Group4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
-
8
SHMG Vascular Surgery - Greenville705 S Greenville West Dr, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cuff?
This provider is excellently qualified to render vascular surgery if necessary and very informed about when to advise surgery if called for. I am entrusting my vascular care into his hands and have peace about that. Dr James Wolter
About Dr. Robert Cuff, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1003854415
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Med
- Gundersen Lutheran Med Foundation
- Gundersen Lutheran Med Foundation
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cuff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cuff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cuff using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cuff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cuff works at
Dr. Cuff has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cuff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.