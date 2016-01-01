Dr. Cucin Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Cucin Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Cucin Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Dr. Cucin Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Robert L Cucin MD Facs799 Broadway Ste 328, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 586-9500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cucin Jr?
About Dr. Robert Cucin Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, French
- 1568529675
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cucin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cucin Jr works at
Dr. Cucin Jr speaks French.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cucin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cucin Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cucin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cucin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.