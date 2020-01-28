Dr. Robert Crotty, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crotty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Crotty, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert Crotty, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Stillwater, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stillwater Medical Center.
Dr. Crotty works at
Locations
Foot and Ankle Clinic of Stillwater Ltd120 N Perkins Rd Ste A, Stillwater, OK 74075 Directions (405) 743-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Crotty took care of my son’s ingrown toenails. He has not had any issues since. His staff was accommodating and pleasant.
About Dr. Robert Crotty, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1033210851
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crotty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crotty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crotty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crotty has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crotty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Crotty. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crotty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crotty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crotty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.