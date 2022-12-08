Overview

Dr. Robert Crossey, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irwin, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Forbes Hospital.



Dr. Crossey works at Premier Medical Associates in Irwin, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Monroeville, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.