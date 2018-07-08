See All Orthodontists in Vancouver, WA
Dr. Robert Croft, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5 (935)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Croft, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Vancouver, WA. They graduated from University Of Southern California San Francisco.

Dr. Croft works at Columbia Orthodontics in Vancouver, WA with other offices in Battle Ground, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Columbia Orthodontics, PC
    14201 NE 20th Ave Ste C101, Vancouver, WA 98686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 450-2884
    Columbia Orthodontics, PC
    909 W Main St Ste 110, Battle Ground, WA 98604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 450-2876
    Columbia Orhtodontics, PC
    234 SE 136th Ave Ste 105, Vancouver, WA 98684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 450-2878

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Crooked Teeth
Dental Brace
Dental Crowding
Crooked Teeth
Dental Brace
Dental Crowding

Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Open Bite Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Aligners Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Adult Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Early Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Overbite
Palatal Expander Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
SureSmile® Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Surgical Orthodontics Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Surgery Chevron Icon
Two-Phase Orthodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • LifeWise
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 08, 2018
    Dr. Croft's professionalism, commitment to fixing my teeth, and his patience in answering my many questions has made this experience very positive. And, the results have exceeded my expectations.
    Sandy in Battle Ground , WA — Jul 08, 2018
    About Dr. Robert Croft, DDS

    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1316161219
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College of Dentistry
    • University Of Southern California San Francisco
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Croft, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Croft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Croft has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Croft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    938 patients have reviewed Dr. Croft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Croft.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Croft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Croft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

