Dr. Crescentini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Crescentini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Crescentini, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Florida Baptist Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Crescentini works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Joseph's Hospital3001 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 321-6589
Hospital Affiliations
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crescentini?
Dr. Crescentini is my doctor as well as my husbands. He is a great communicator, empathic and an overall incredible Doctor. The absolute best in Tampa Bay!!!!
About Dr. Robert Crescentini, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1609079797
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crescentini accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crescentini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crescentini works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Crescentini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crescentini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crescentini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crescentini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.