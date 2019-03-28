Dr. Robert Credi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Credi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Credi, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Credi, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN.
Dr. Credi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pra Medical Inc211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 237-9331Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Beacon Medical Group Weight Loss & Bariatric Surgery6913 N Main St, Granger, IN 46530 Directions (574) 647-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Credi?
I recently had my appointment with Dr Credit prior to my lumpectomy. He was very thoughtful of my questions and answered them until I was satisfied.
About Dr. Robert Credi, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1013907781
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Hosp/U Tex Sw
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Credi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Credi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Credi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Credi works at
Dr. Credi has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Credi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Credi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Credi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Credi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Credi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.