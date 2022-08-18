Dr. Robert Coyne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coyne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Coyne, MD
Dr. Robert Coyne, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.
Electrophysiology Associates, Morristown, NJ100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-4261Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
Dr Coyne was very reassuring and calming about a procedure that I needed. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Robert Coyne, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
- 1093746646
Education & Certifications
- MCP/Hahnemann
- Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Harvard Coll
- Cardiac Electrophysiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
