Overview

Dr. Robert Coyne, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.



Dr. Coyne works at Children's Surgical Services in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block and Second Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.