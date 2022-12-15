See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Springfield, MA
Dr. Robert Cowan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (65)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Cowan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Cowan works at Baystate Health in Springfield, MA with other offices in East Longmeadow, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Intervertebral Disc Disease and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New England Orthopedic Surgeons
    300 Birnie Ave, Springfield, MA 01107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 785-4666
  2. 2
    Baystate Medical Center Inc
    759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01199 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 794-0000
  3. 3
    265 Benton Dr Ste 101, East Longmeadow, MA 01028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 785-4666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Medical Center
  • Cooley Dickinson Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 15, 2022
    He is the most knowledgeable and trusted spine doctor I know of. If anyone can help my back he can.
    L — Dec 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Robert Cowan, MD
    About Dr. Robert Cowan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003834490
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
