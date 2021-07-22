Dr. Robert Courtney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Courtney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Courtney, MD
Dr. Robert Courtney, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Goodland Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Centura Business Park1615 Foxtrail Dr Ste 100, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (303) 261-1600
East Denver (Lowry) - Lowry Medical Center8101 E Lowry Blvd Ste 210, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Englewood850 Englewood Pkwy Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80110 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Lafayette - West Medical Building1050 W South Boulder Rd Ste 2100, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Clinical Research Department255 S Routt St Ste 200, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Parker - Lincoln Medical Center11960 Lioness Way Ste 290, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Goodland Regional Medical Center
Two days ago Dr. Courtney removed my epiretinal membrane. Already I am seeing better than I ever imagined possible. He is highly competent, very confidence inspiring and also a very nice person.
About Dr. Robert Courtney, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1760649024
- Cole Eye Inst, Cleveland Clin Foundation
- Casey Eye Inst-U Oreg/Hlth Scis U
- Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- University of Colorado At Denver
- University of Colorado
- Ophthalmology
