Dr. Robert Coronado, MD

Vascular Medicine
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Robert Coronado, MD is a Vascular Medicine Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Vascular Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Nacional Autonoma De Mexico, De Estudios Profesionales Iztacala and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.

Dr. Coronado works at Coronado Vein Center in Chico, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA, Yuba City, CA and Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Venous Insufficiency and Venous Sclerotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Chico Office
    194 Cohasset Rd, Chico, CA 95926 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 343-7733
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Sacramento Office
    500 University Ave Ste 102, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 830-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Yuba City Office
    874 Plumas St Ste 100, Yuba City, CA 95991 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 244-3278
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Redding/Main Office
    2126 Eureka Way, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 244-3278
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Enloe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Venous Insufficiency
Venous Sclerotherapy
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Venous Insufficiency
Venous Sclerotherapy

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 20, 2019
    Wonderful job the best of redding
    Crystal sluka — Jul 20, 2019
    About Dr. Robert Coronado, MD

    • Vascular Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1376502203
    Education & Certifications

    • Cardiovascular Institute Of The South
    • University Of California Davis
    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    • Univ Nacional Autonoma De Mexico, De Estudios Profesionales Iztacala
    • Collegio De Bachilleres De Sonora
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Coronado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coronado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coronado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coronado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coronado has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Venous Insufficiency and Venous Sclerotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coronado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Coronado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coronado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coronado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coronado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

