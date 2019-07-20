Dr. Robert Coronado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coronado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Coronado, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Coronado, MD is a Vascular Medicine Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Vascular Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Nacional Autonoma De Mexico, De Estudios Profesionales Iztacala and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.
Dr. Coronado works at
Locations
-
1
Chico Office194 Cohasset Rd, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 343-7733Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Sacramento Office500 University Ave Ste 102, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 830-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Yuba City Office874 Plumas St Ste 100, Yuba City, CA 95991 Directions (530) 244-3278Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Redding/Main Office2126 Eureka Way, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 244-3278Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coronado?
Wonderful job the best of redding
About Dr. Robert Coronado, MD
- Vascular Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376502203
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Institute Of The South
- University Of California Davis
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Univ Nacional Autonoma De Mexico, De Estudios Profesionales Iztacala
- Collegio De Bachilleres De Sonora
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coronado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coronado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coronado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coronado works at
Dr. Coronado has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Venous Insufficiency and Venous Sclerotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coronado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Coronado speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Coronado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coronado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coronado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coronado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.