Overview

Dr. Robert Coronado, MD is a Vascular Medicine Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Vascular Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Nacional Autonoma De Mexico, De Estudios Profesionales Iztacala and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.



Dr. Coronado works at Coronado Vein Center in Chico, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA, Yuba City, CA and Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Venous Insufficiency and Venous Sclerotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.