Dr. Robert Cornfield, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert Cornfield, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Cornfield works at
Locations
-
1
Robert Cornfield Dpm PC6700 N Rochester Rd Ste 112, Rochester Hills, MI 48306 Directions (248) 364-0500Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
One of thee finest clinicians who has proven this thru his dedication to his patients over the years. Dr. C is committed to providing superior service day in and day out by treating his patients like his own family! Thank you for what you do!
About Dr. Robert Cornfield, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1295737096
Education & Certifications
- Straith Hospital Preceptorship
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Florida Atlantic University
Dr. Cornfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cornfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cornfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cornfield works at
Dr. Cornfield has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cornfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornfield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornfield.
