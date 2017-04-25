Overview

Dr. Robert Corlett Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



Dr. Corlett Jr works at Champaign Dental Group in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.