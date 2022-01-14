Dr. Robert Corba, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Corba, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Corba, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Locations
OAA Orthopaedic Specialists250 Cetronia Rd, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 973-6200Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went in for a hip injection. Everything was scheduled on line and texted to me. I'm not wild about communicating with my Dr and scheduling that way but it is what it is. Dr. Corba explained to me how the procedure was going to be done and he did it very well with a minimum of pain and I was taken care of very well in the recovery room.
About Dr. Robert Corba, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1124016845
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Allentown Osteopathic
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
