Dr. Robert Coppola Jr, DO is a Neurology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Coppola Jr works at Champaign Dental Group in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Palm Beach Neurology
    4631 N Congress Ave Ste 200, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 845-0500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Epilepsy
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Epilepsy
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neurologic and-or Neurobehavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuromyelitis Optica Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 29, 2022
    Dr Coppola was very patient, explain things that my husband and I could understand. Works with the patient instead of telling the patient. Educated in his field and did a through exam. I would highly recommend him.
    Tandi Jones — Nov 29, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Coppola Jr, DO

    • Neurology
    • 5 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518405463
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Neuroimmunology and Multiple Sclerosis, University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Neurology, Larkin Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Coppola Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coppola Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coppola Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coppola Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coppola Jr works at Champaign Dental Group in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Coppola Jr’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Coppola Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coppola Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coppola Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coppola Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

