Dr. Robert Cooper, MD
Dr. Robert Cooper, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.
Cooper Plastic Surgery1680 S Central Blvd Ste 112, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 748-1116
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
Amazing surgeon! He did my breast augmentation 25 years ago and the results were and still are AMAZING! Now need to have them replaced because of age not problem and can’t find anyone I trust to do as good a job.
- 46 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Nassau County Medical Center-Plastic Surgery
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine
- Dalhousie Univ
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
