Dr. Robert Cooper, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Cooper, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Cooper works at JUPITER VASCULAR ACCESS in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cooper Plastic Surgery
    1680 S Central Blvd Ste 112, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 748-1116

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Liposuction
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 34 ratings
Patient Ratings (34)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(11)
Nov 07, 2021
Amazing surgeon! He did my breast augmentation 25 years ago and the results were and still are AMAZING! Now need to have them replaced because of age not problem and can’t find anyone I trust to do as good a job.
Liana — Nov 07, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Robert Cooper, MD
About Dr. Robert Cooper, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 46 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English, French and Spanish
  • 1841240173
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Nassau County Medical Center-Plastic Surgery
  • Nassau University Medical Center
  • Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine
  • Dalhousie Univ
  • Plastic Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cooper works at JUPITER VASCULAR ACCESS in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cooper’s profile.

34 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

