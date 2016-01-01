Dr. Robert Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Cooper, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Cooper, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Cooper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Nemours Foundation A Florida Not-fo651 N Alafaya Trl, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (407) 273-4132
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cooper?
About Dr. Robert Cooper, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1588601173
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper works at
Dr. Cooper has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.