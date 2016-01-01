Overview

Dr. Robert Cook, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.



Dr. Cook works at CMG Urology Center - Langhorne Road in Lynchburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.