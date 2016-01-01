Dr. Robert Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Cook, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Cook, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Locations
Locations
Seven Hills Urology A Centra Health Affiliate
2542 Langhorne Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501
Centra Health Inc
1901 Tate Springs Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501
Virginia Baptist Hosp Acute Rehab
3300 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24503
Surgery Center of Lynchburg
2401 Atherholt Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Cook, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1861590929
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook works at
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.