Dr. Robert Convissar, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Convissar, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY.
Dr. Convissar works at
Locations
Goldstein, Ellen E DDS200 Park Ave S Ste 1414, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 256-9262
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always professional
About Dr. Robert Convissar, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1609932797
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Convissar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Convissar accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Convissar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Convissar works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Convissar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Convissar.
