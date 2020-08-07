Dr. Robert Contrucci, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Contrucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Contrucci, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Southern Ear Nose Throat and Sinus Center10071 Pines Blvd Ste C, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 437-5333
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I visited Dr. Contrucci after experiencing oversensitivity in my right ear. Even though we are in the middle of a pandemic, Dr. Contrucci was very polite, took his time with me and was very knowledgeable. He asked me questions and listened attentively. He checked both of my ears, did a hearing test and then after reviewing the results, sat down with me again and very clearly explained the results. It turns out I have the hearing of a teenage girl!!! I highly recommend Dr. Contrucci to anyone who is experiencing problems with their ears. Thank you Dr. Contrucci.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Contrucci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Contrucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Contrucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Contrucci has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Contrucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Contrucci speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Contrucci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Contrucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Contrucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Contrucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.