Overview

Dr. Robert Contrucci, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Contrucci works at Robert B. Contrucci in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.