Dr. Robert Conter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Conter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lititz, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Upmc Lititz.
Lancaster Hma LLC1500 Highlands Dr, Lititz, PA 17543 Directions (717) 299-5000
Penn State Hershey Childrens Hosp-lancaster Outpat2170 Noll Dr Ste 300, Lancaster, PA 17603 Directions (717) 735-9187
General & Surgical Specialists233 College Ave Ste 203, Lancaster, PA 17603 Directions (717) 735-9187
- Upmc Lititz
outstanding and expedient care were recently given to me. having met dr conter only once before my surgery, his explanation of the procedure and confidence put me at ease.
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1831155902
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- University of Arizona
