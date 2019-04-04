Overview

Dr. Robert Conter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lititz, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Upmc Lititz.



Dr. Conter works at WOMENS LIFE CARE OF LANCASTER in Lititz, PA with other offices in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.