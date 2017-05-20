Dr. Robert Connor, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Connor, DDS
Dr. Robert Connor, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Vestavia Hills, AL.
Ballard, James F DMD1771 Independence Ct, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 206-0037
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
He is a great caring Dr. I have been seeing him for 20+ years and would recommend any of my friends to see him.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1265655906
Dr. Connor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connor accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connor.
