Dr. Robert Coni, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Robert Coni, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Grand Strand Neurology Care920 Doug White Dr Ste 150, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 625-3123
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Everyone there was so nice and efficient, Dr. Coni was on time and I was in and out quickly. He answered my questions and asked me questions as well. He is very knowledgeable and thorough, I'm very pleased with him, his staff, and his office environment.
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical College Hospitals
- Peninsula Hospital Center
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Coni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coni works at
Dr. Coni has seen patients for Epilepsy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Coni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.