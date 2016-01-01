Dr. Conciatori has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Conciatori, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Conciatori, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Whitestone, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 79 MALBA DR, Whitestone, NY 11357 Directions (718) 767-2059
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Conciatori, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1144345539
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
