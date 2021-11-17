See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Robert Comp, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.5 (17)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Comp, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITIZENS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Comp works at Women's Center in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Associates PA
    9225 N 3rd St Ste 205, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 997-7263
  2. 2
    Central Arizona Medical Assocs
    19841 N 27th Ave Ste 102, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 443-4068
  3. 3
    Pulmonary Associates PA
    5151 E Broadway Rd Ste 107, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 443-4068
  4. 4
    Pulmonary Associates
    1112 E MCDOWELL RD, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 258-4951

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Wheezing

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Robert Comp, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1588617724
    Education & Certifications

    • CITIZENS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY
    • Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
