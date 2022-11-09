Dr. Robert Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Collins, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Collins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They completed their fellowship with Atlanta Sports Med Clin
Dr. Collins works at
Locations
Greeensboro3200 Northline Ave Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27408 Directions (336) 545-5000
Summerfield4430 US Highway 220 N, Summerfield, NC 27358 Directions (336) 545-5004
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Collins has performed 5 surgeries on me, 4 knees and 1 on my shoulder. Wonderful experiences every time. He has tremendous knowledge and his surgery skills are great. He has been my Orthopaedics doctor for 25+ years and I’m thankful for him every day. He has never been a surgery first type of person but when it becomes necessary he is the doctor that I want in the operating room with me!!
About Dr. Robert Collins, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1932100047
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta Sports Med Clin
- NC Bapt Hosp-Bowman Gray Sch Med
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.