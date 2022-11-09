Overview

Dr. Robert Collins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They completed their fellowship with Atlanta Sports Med Clin



Dr. Collins works at EmergeOrtho Triad Region in Greensboro, NC with other offices in Summerfield, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.