Dr. Robert Collins Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Collins Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Collins Jr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Dr. Collins Jr works at
Locations
-
1
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-4673
-
2
Moncrief Cancer Institute400 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (214) 645-4673
-
3
University Hospital Medical Oncology Clinic-physical Therapy2201 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-4673
-
4
Ut Southwestern Zale Lipshy Pavilion William P Clements Jr University Hospital6201 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 633-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Collins Jr?
Dr. Collins has a wonderful bedside manner and takes time to answer all your questions and explains your diagnosis thoroughly. I feel I am in the best hands and not as worried as I used to be.
About Dr. Robert Collins Jr, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1851350979
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins Jr works at
Dr. Collins Jr has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Reticulosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.