Dr. Robert Collins, MD
Dr. Robert Collins, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Columbia, SC.
Locations
South Carolina Oncology Assoc. PA166 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC 29210 Directions (803) 461-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful and caring team. Answers all your questions and makes you feel at ease. I am so grateful to have such a great doctor!
About Dr. Robert Collins, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1225477425
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.