Dr. Robert Collier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Collier, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Collier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tullahoma, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE.
Dr. Collier works at
Locations
-
1
Cataract Care Pllc1100 N Jackson St, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 455-5665
- 2 2020 Cowan Hwy Ste 100, Winchester, TN 37398 Directions (931) 967-7939
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Collier?
When your 90 year old father's ophthalmoligist works your father in on Thursday prior to Christmas Eve on Friday, he is your hero. When we call the doctor back on Saturday, which is Christmas day, and tell him my dad is worse and he asks us to meet him at his office at 5:45 Christmas night, he is more than a hero! I can't say enough kind things about him. The level of care that we have received from Dr. Collier surpasses any expectation we could have had. If you are having eye problems, this is definitely the go-to doctor.
About Dr. Robert Collier, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1518952597
Education & Certifications
- BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collier works at
Dr. Collier has seen patients for Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Collier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.