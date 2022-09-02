Dr. Robert Collette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Collette, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Collette, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Collette works at
Locations
Robert P. Collette MD PA763 Harley Strickland Blvd, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 775-4467
Medi-tox Labs766 N Sun Dr Ste 1060, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 444-0573
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Collette is thorough and patient with questions. He explains everything so that you are able to understand everything. His staff is very kind and caring. A very pleasant office to visit. Their appointment times are always on time. Never makes you wait like a lot of doctor's offices. I highly recommend Dr. Collette for any ear, nose, and throat problem.
About Dr. Robert Collette, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1659332732
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collette works at
Dr. Collette has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Collette. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.