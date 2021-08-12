Dr. Robert Coleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Coleman, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Coleman, MD is a Nurse Practitioner in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Coleman works at
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Diabetes & Endocrinology at Celebration410 Celebration Pl Ste 306, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Directions (407) 987-3069
-
2
FHMG Lake Nona - Family Medicine9975 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Ste 220, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 987-3068
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Coleman treated me for metabolic syndrome, including diabetes type 2 and hypertension. I searched for an endocrinologist with very high quality knowledge in this field. Dr. Coleman had that and delivered top notch services. He communicates, listens, is on time, and his staff is friendly and efficient. But most importantly, Dr. Coleman took me in as a newly diagnosed diabetic and by working together we got my metabolic syndrome under control. He was also very current on the latest information and issues in this field and included me in the choices on how to treat and manage my condition. He also made sure my medications were in the Tricare formulary so the Medicare and Tricare cover the costs. He is an outstanding doctor.
About Dr. Robert Coleman, MD
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1487663928
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coleman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Coleman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman.
