Dr. Robert Coleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Coleman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Coleman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital and Munson Medical Center.
Dr. Coleman works at
Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Medical Group Neurology2750 E Beltline Ave NE Fl 3, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coleman?
Provider was professional and friendly
About Dr. Robert Coleman, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1134357015
Education & Certifications
- University of California - San Francisco (GME)
- University of Michigan (GME)
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Vanderbilt University (SOM)
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coleman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coleman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Coleman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coleman works at
Dr. Coleman has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.