Dr. Robert Cole, MD
Dr. Robert Cole, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Briarcrest Office6286 Briarcrest Ave Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 641-3000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very Pleased with Him and his staff, he worked a miracle. I did exactly what he told me to do to care for my finger after and he was spot on. I can’t say enough good things about Dr Cole and his Great Medical Assistant Angie. They are my first pick should I ever have anything happened.
About Dr. Robert Cole, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1144223256
Education & Certifications
- Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Washington University / Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine, Dept Orthopaedic Surgery
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine, Dept Of General Surgery
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- University of Mississippi
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole has seen patients for De Quervain's Disease, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.