Dr. Cohn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Cohn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Cohn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Cohn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cohn, Robert C MD2300 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 3B, Wilmington, DE 19806 Directions (302) 426-1118
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohn?
I would recommend Dr. Cohn to family and friends. He really listens to me and takes the necessary time to make sure that all my concerns are addressed. I don't feel rushed during my appointments and feel comfortable asking as many questions as I have. Great doctor!!
About Dr. Robert Cohn, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1346315504
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohn works at
Dr. Cohn has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.