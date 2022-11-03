Dr. Robert Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Cohen, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Inova Schar Cancer Institute8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4724Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Inova Medical Group - Breast Surgery8318 Arlington Blvd Ste 305, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 207-4320
- 3 2296 Opitz Blvd Ste 240, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 207-4320
- 4 1800 N Beauregard St # 50, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 207-4320
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The absolute best surgeon with INOVA Schar Cancer Center
About Dr. Robert Cohen, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Emanuel Hospital & Health Center
- Universityof California Irvine
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.