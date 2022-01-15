Dr. Robert Coats, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coats is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Coats, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Coats, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital, Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Munster, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Coats works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Physician Group101 E 87 Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 738-6670
-
2
Chicago Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery7543 183rd St, Tinley Park, IL 60477 Directions (708) 263-2000
-
3
Orthopaedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana7835 Grand Blvd, Hobart, IN 46342 Directions (219) 945-4499
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Trinity Hospital
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Munster
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had carpal tunnel in both hands. It started when I was in college and by the time I saw Dr. Coats, I couldn't sleep at night because of the pain. I went to Dr. Coats who performed surgery on both hands. Not only did Dr. Coats solve the problem but there was eventually no scar. Thank you, thank you, thank you, Dr. Coats. I can't tell you how grateful I am for your intervention.
About Dr. Robert Coats, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861460081
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System
- Wayne State University Detroit Med Center
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coats has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coats accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coats has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Coats has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coats on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Coats speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Coats. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coats.
