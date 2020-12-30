Dr. Robert Cloud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cloud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Cloud, MD
Dr. Robert Cloud, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.
Dallas Office3409 Worth St Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (469) 800-7600
Bsw Colon & Rectal Care of Rockwall2504 Ridge Rd Ste 202, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (469) 800-3420
Dallas Texas Office11970 N Central Expy Ste 480, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (972) 788-4442
Rockwall, Texas4101 Wesley St # E, Greenville, TX 75401 Directions (469) 800-7600
Rockwall Texas Office1005 W Ralph Hall Pkwy Ste 241, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (469) 800-7600Monday1:30pm - 4:00pmThursday1:30pm - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Called Dr Cloud’s office and after explaining my situation was given an appointment for the next business day. Was seen by Dr Cloud and surgery was scheduled and conducted the next day. His office was the most receptive and accommodating as possible. Surgery was successful and follow up with Dr Cloud was refreshing. He examined my progress and spent 15 minutes explaining recovery and answering all questions. If you are needing a Colorectal Surgeon he is the best in all regards. A very experienced, proficient, and personable Doctor.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1467440073
- Baylor Med Center
- Baylor medical Center -Dallas
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University of Louisiana at Monroe
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Cloud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cloud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cloud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cloud has seen patients for Constipation, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cloud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cloud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cloud.
