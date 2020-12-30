Overview

Dr. Robert Cloud, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.



Dr. Cloud works at North Texas Colon & Rectal in Dallas, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX and Greenville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.