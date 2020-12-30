See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Robert Cloud, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Cloud, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.

Dr. Cloud works at North Texas Colon & Rectal in Dallas, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX and Greenville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dallas Office
    3409 Worth St Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-7600
    Bsw Colon & Rectal Care of Rockwall
    2504 Ridge Rd Ste 202, Rockwall, TX 75087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-3420
    Dallas Texas Office
    11970 N Central Expy Ste 480, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 788-4442
    Rockwall, Texas
    4101 Wesley St # E, Greenville, TX 75401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-7600
    Rockwall Texas Office
    1005 W Ralph Hall Pkwy Ste 241, Rockwall, TX 75032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-7600
    Monday
    1:30pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    1:30pm - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Enterocutaneous Fistula Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Treatment of Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vesicocolic Fistula Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 30, 2020
    Called Dr Cloud’s office and after explaining my situation was given an appointment for the next business day. Was seen by Dr Cloud and surgery was scheduled and conducted the next day. His office was the most receptive and accommodating as possible. Surgery was successful and follow up with Dr Cloud was refreshing. He examined my progress and spent 15 minutes explaining recovery and answering all questions. If you are needing a Colorectal Surgeon he is the best in all regards. A very experienced, proficient, and personable Doctor.
    About Dr. Robert Cloud, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467440073
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor Med Center
    Internship
    • Baylor medical Center -Dallas
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Louisiana at Monroe
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Cloud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cloud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cloud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cloud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cloud has seen patients for Constipation, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cloud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cloud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cloud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cloud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cloud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

