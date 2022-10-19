Dr. Robert Cloar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cloar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Cloar, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Cloar, MD is an Urgent Care Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Urgent Care Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Cloar works at
Locations
Baptist Health Urgent Care - Westport Road3215 Westport Green Pl, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 412-1112
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Aetna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Visited with severe congestion/sinus pain after two weeks of cold symptoms. He diagnosed me with a sinus infection, and prescribed need medicines. He was thorough, took his time to listen to me and explained the prescriptions he was prescribing. Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Robert Cloar, MD
- Urgent Care Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1245254150
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
