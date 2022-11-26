Dr. Robert Cline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Cline, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Cline, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Locations
Robert W Cline MD PA4106 Medical Pkwy, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 418-1763Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Seton Family of Doctors1201 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 418-1979
Central Austin4208 Medical Pkwy, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 452-9551
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have always had a good experience with Dr. Cline and his staff. He is very knowledgeable, friendly, and has a very good sense of humor, which makes him fun to talk to about my issues. He answers my questions in a.way I can understand and even makes you relaxed enough to even ask the questons, since it can often be awkward to ask these types of questions. Nouh Aa
About Dr. Robert Cline, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Cline has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cline accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cline has seen patients for Ulcerative Colitis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cline. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.