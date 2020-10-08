Dr. Robert Clayton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clayton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Clayton, MD
Dr. Robert Clayton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Robert E Clayton ll Medical Wellness231 MCLEOD ST, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 338-2482Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Very personable, made you feel very comfortable. Cares about you as a whole person as well as a client for your immediate visit.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1871593517
- University Of S Fl College Of Med
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Clayton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clayton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clayton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clayton has seen patients for Mastodynia and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clayton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clayton speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Clayton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clayton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clayton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clayton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.