Dr. Robert Clayton, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Clayton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Clayton works at
Locations
Robert A Clayton MD120 Sister Pierre Dr Ste 202, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 825-3900Monday8:30am - 5:00pm
Towson Surgical Center LLC1122 Kenilworth Dr Ste 17, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 337-0022
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clayton performed surgery on my 3 1/2 daughter and I see how she improved. Thank you Doctor Clayton. However, the lady who is the administrative assistance is so rude and angrey that you cannot ask a simple question about if they do freindly reminders and her only answered was "I am the only one who works for two offices, and she does the whole work, no text because they don't, and she indicated that I can contact Doctor Clayton if I wanted to complaint" I said that I was asking a question about customers services. Anyhow, the doctor is wonderful, but this lady needs to change her actitud and upgrade her customer services or get an easy job!! please note that I hang up on her because of her rudeness and I did not want it to say anything else!!!
About Dr. Robert Clayton, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clayton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clayton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clayton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Clayton has seen patients for Otitis Media, Chronic Tonsillitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clayton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Clayton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clayton.
