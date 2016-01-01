Dr. Robert Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Clark, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Clark, MD is a dermatologist in Fairhope, AL. He currently practices at Bay Shore Dermatology PC. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Clark is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Bay Shore Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center PC7550 Assunta Ct, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 928-4944
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Robert Clark, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
