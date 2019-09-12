Dr. Robert Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Clark, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Clark, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.
Locations
Clark Eye Ctr7575 Grand River Rd, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (810) 844-7744
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clark and his staff are overall amazing. From the moment we entered the office until the moment we left, everyone was gracious and helpful. I referred my mother for Lasik Surgery and we are both very excited about the outcome. She even received a free pair of Maui Jim Sunglasses after her surgery .
About Dr. Robert Clark, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Sinai Hospital of Detroit
- Willam Beaumont Hosp
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Notre-Dame
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
