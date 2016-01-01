Dr. Robert Cicchino Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cicchino Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Cicchino Jr, DO
Dr. Robert Cicchino Jr, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center.
Dr. Cicchino Jr works at
University Surgical Associates2000 Foundation Way Ste 2200, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 596-6900
Tri State Surgical Center LLC1006 Tavern Rd, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 267-0556
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1124019583
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Cicchino Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cicchino Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cicchino Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cicchino Jr works at
Dr. Cicchino Jr has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cicchino Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cicchino Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cicchino Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cicchino Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cicchino Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.