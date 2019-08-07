See All Plastic Surgeons in White Plains, NY
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
47 years of experience
Dr. Robert Ciardullo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Ciardullo works at Robert C Ciardullo MD PC in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Robert C. Ciardullo MD
    170 Maple Ave Ste 305, White Plains, NY 10601

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Rhinoseptoplasty
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 07, 2019
    Dr. Chiardullo is an amazing doctor who takes pride in what he does. I had a blepharoplasty done by him. I'm 100 percent satisfied with the outcome. I feel like I look 10 years younger. He is a perfectionist and takes pride in his work. Besides that he is a caring doctor. Explains everything in detail. I felt comfortable in asking any question that I had. I highly recommend him.
    About Dr. Robert Ciardullo, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1548250194
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ciardullo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ciardullo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Ciardullo works at Robert C Ciardullo MD PC in White Plains, NY.

    Dr. Ciardullo has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciardullo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciardullo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciardullo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

